Eli Dicken honored as Greenwood Citizen of the Year Award for actions during mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The man who shot and killed a gunman who fired shots at people in the food court of Greenwood Park Mall was honored this week.

Eli Dicken was honored with the Greenwood Citizen of the Year Award for his actions, and was given that award by Chief of Police James Ison.

In the hours after the shooting, Ison credited the courage of an "armed bystander," who drew his own weapon and killed the shooter.

Just 15 seconds after the shooting began, police said Dicken drew his own gun and steadied it at the shooter.

Police then said Dicken fired 10 rounds as the shooter tried to retreat into the food court bathroom but collapsed and died. An autopsy found the shooter was shot eight times and none were self-inflicted.

In attendance was Dicken's lawyer, who gave him a shoutout on social media and said he was proud to be his "lawyer and friend".