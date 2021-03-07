Elementary students pack meals for first responders at collapsed Florida condo

The packed lunches included much-needed words of encouragement for the first responders as they continue working at the site of the collapsed Florida condo.

SURFSIDE, Florida — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 have been helping comb through the rubble of the Florida condominium that collapsed, killing at least 24 people and leaving 121 unaccounted for.

After a hard couple of days, a little something can go a long way. ITF1 shared a photo thanking elementary school kids for preparing them bags of meals with much-appreciated messages of support.

"Our team has been engaged at the collapse site since late last night," ITF1 said in a tweet on Saturday. "The work is methodical, dangerous, and exhausting. Messages of appreciation on our meals from local elementary school children provide much-needed mental support for the days ahead."