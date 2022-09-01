Elderly man hit by school bus in Castleton

Police officers responded to the Ivy Knoll Apartments, near East 82nd Street and I-465, around 6:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — An elderly man was injured when he was hit by a bus in the Castleton area Thursday morning.

Police officers responded to the Ivy Knoll Apartments, near East 82nd Street and Interstate 465, around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police found an elderly man who had been hit by a Lawrence Township school bus. The man was taken to a local hospital due to his injuries, the extent of which were not immediately known.