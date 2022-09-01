Elderly man hit by school bus in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — An elderly man was injured when he was hit by a bus in the Castleton area Thursday morning.
Police officers responded to the Ivy Knoll Apartments, near East 82nd Street and Interstate 465, around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Police found an elderly man who had been hit by a Lawrence Township school bus. The man was taken to a local hospital due to his injuries, the extent of which were not immediately known.
Police said the school bus did not have children on board at the time of the crash.