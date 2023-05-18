West Indianapolis sports bar denied liquor license renewal

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission upheld a local board's recommendation to not renew the west side bar's liquor license.

INDIANAPOLIS — A west side sports bar is about to lose its liquor license after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission upheld a local board's decision to not renew their permit.

El Chila, a sports bar located near 34th Street and High School Road, failed to maintain a "high and fine reputation," according to the local board.

The ATC upheld the local board’s recommendation to deny the permit renewal and noted that a failure to remit taxes, a Class A misdemeanor, spoke to a failure to maintain the required standard.

The bar has a troubled history, including a police shooting incident in November, 2020, but the local board determined a public nuisance citation was not proven after IMPD said the shooting in 2020, while near the premises, was not associated with the bar's operations.

The ATC then voted to accept a settlement that El Chila's legal counsel filed requesting that the bar be allowed to transfer the permit, subject to certain requirements.

The bar's owners can transfer the permit as long as they comply with a corrective action plan and there are no further violations.

The owners have 60 days to file to transfer their permit and 180 days to complete the transfer.