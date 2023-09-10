Eiteljorg Museum celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Over the weekend, the Eiteljorg had cultural presentations, art demonstrations and different activities to celebrate the holiday.

INDIANAPOLIS — When going through the Expressions of Life: Native Art in North America at Eiteljorg Museum, people get the opportunity to see the artwork from many Native American tribes. But one Indianapolis resident got to show her work through the Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations.

"Once you really kind of peak or you're realizing your goals is when you have your pieces of your art acquired," Monica Raphael said.

Raphael was a 2022 Artist in Residence at the museum and is the Curator of Great Lakes Native Cultures and Community Engagement. She also has some of her artwork displayed in the exhibit. Recently, her grandson was able to share his work as well.

"Most museums somebody else tells your story, but here at Eiteljorg, they've really worked hard for us to tell that story," she said.

Over the weekend, the Eiteljorg Museum had cultural presentations, art demonstrations and different activities to celebrate the holiday. Monday was free admission day and visitors were able to see the artwork of Kandi McGilton and David Boxley. This let people immerse themselves into the cultures and see some things history textbooks don't cover.

"What's really the most important is that they understand that there are different cultures," Annita Corburn, a mother at the exhibit said. "People perceive the world differently, they hear the world differently."

Raphael hopes that when people left the exhibit and after Indigenous Peoples' Day is over, they remember what the holiday is about and continue to share these cultures.

"We have a lot of things wrong in the world, and whenever we can share our knowledge, no matter what color person you are, share what knowledge you have," Raphael said.