INDIANAPOLIS, Wayne Township — A large fire at Ten West Apartments in Wayne Township left eight families looking for a new place to stay.

Firefighters were called just before 7 p.m. on reports of a large fire and the roof collapsing at one of the buildings.

It took firefighters nearly 40 minutes to get it under control and they were still putting it out a half hour later.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.