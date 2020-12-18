Instead of a manger, the Edmonds Lutheran Church has the Holy family portrayed in an ICE detention center surrounded by chain-link fencing and barbed wire.

EDMONDS, Wash — A church in Edmonds is getting some attention for its unique nativity display that's taking a stand for immigrants.

Edmonds Lutheran Church is ready for Christmas. Kids sang Christmas carols as they put together gingerbread houses on Thursday, and hung wreaths and lit candles. And, Mary, Joseph and Jesus are huddled together...in a cage.

"People typically don't expect to see the Holy Family in a cage," said Pastor Tim Oleson.

Instead of a manger, the Holy Family is portrayed in an ICE detention facility, surrounded by chain-link fencing and barbed wire.

Oleson said he understands that he may offend people, but, "even if you're divided on how we're handling the (immigration) situation, we can at least do what unifies us and we can pray for the betterment of our neighbors."

Oleson was inspired to create the display after a church trip to the Mexican border where he met a family trying to get treatment for their 8-year-old daughter with a heart condition.

The mother and daughter made it across the border, but the father was deported.

It reminded Oleson of the story of another family, this one fleeing violence in Egypt 2000 years ago.

"You have a family with a child in need. It makes you think about how we welcome those in need," the pastor said. "Our tradition tells us we are to welcome the neighbor and welcome the foreigner."

Asked if it is appropriate to politicize the nativity scene, Oleson replied, "As a public organization, everything we do is political, whether it's feeding people, housing people. But one thing we, as a church, will never do is be partisan. We will, though, stand up to injustices that we see."

Oleson stressed the provocative display isn't a statement about any particular president or political party.

He said it's about people, children, those in the margins left searching for hope.