Columbus police investigating after Edinburgh woman hit by car, killed

The incident happened on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus, Indiana, police are investigating after an Edinburgh woman was hit by a car and killed Wednesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, Columbus Police Department officers responded to Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive for a report of a pedestrian struck.

A woman, later identified as 38-year-old Victoria N. Hagan, of Edinburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene, Columbus police said.

The driver of the vehicle told officers he was driving his Nissan sedan southbound on Indianapolis Road when he struck Hagan, who was walking southbound.

Indianapolis Road was closed for five hours as police investigated the incident.

The Columbus Police Department said the crash remains under investigation.