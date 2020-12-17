Edinburgh drug investigation ends with two arrests

Police say they seized drugs and paraphernalia during a search last week.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police in Edinburgh say a two-month investigation culminated recently in two arrests and the seizure of drugs and paraphernalia.

In a press release, the department said they served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of S. Main Street on Dec. 10.

Two people were detained as officers searched the home, according to the release. Officers said they found marijuana and methamphetamine along with paraphernalia, syringes and prescription narcotics.

According to police, Shawn Park and Monica Gilp were arrested.

Park faces a felony charge of dealing methamphetamine.