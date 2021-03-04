LIST: These stores will be closed Easter Sunday

HOUSTON — Easter Sunday has returned, and while many business will be opened, some will be closed in observance of the spring holiday.
CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens will both be open on Easter, as well as Walmart and Kroger, but hours may vary. You can also stop in at a Trader Joe's or Mi Tienda on the holiday, too.
These stores will be closed:
- HEB
- Lowe's
- Target
- Costco
- Sam's Club
- Best Buy
- TJ Maxx
- Marshall's
- Home Goods
- Kohl's
- Burglinton
- The Container Store
- Dick's Sporting Goods (Most locations)
- Dillard's
- Five Below
- Hobby Lobby
- J.C. Penney
- Macy's
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Party City