Families enjoy Easter egg hunts at parks around central Indiana

Families participated in Easter egg hunts at Clay Terrace, in Riverside and at Ellenberger Park on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Families hopped over to several central Indiana parks Saturday to take part in the Easter tradition of hunting for eggs.

Many of those families went out to Clay Terrace's Hide and Peep Egg Hunt. Kids were able to enjoy face painters, balloon twisters and a live DJ.

In Riverside, families had a similar experience as kids raced off to find eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny.

At Ellenberger Park, the fun was inside. Families escaped the windy weather as kids played games, painted eggs and drew pictures.