Bunny available for photo opportunities at Simon malls ahead of Easter

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Property Group has announced its plans to safely bring the Bunny to central Indiana malls ahead of Easter.

The Bunny will be at the Castleton Square Mall, The Fashion Mall, Greenwood Park Mall and Tippecanoe Mall from Thursday, March 18 to Saturday, April 3.

Socially distanced photo opportunities take place Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

According to Simon, the Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask, guests are required to wear masks and enhanced cleaning will take place between each visit.