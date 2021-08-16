East side mural honors Indianapolis Prize recipient

Amanda Vincent has devoted her life to studying and saving seahorses by creating protected marine areas.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new mural on Indy's northeast side is honoring one of the world's top conservationists.

If you've driven by the Renovia building off I-465 near Shadeland Avenue, you've probably noticed their ever-changing wall.

The newest mural recognizes the work of Indianapolis Prize winner Amanda Vincent. She's devoted her life to studying and saving seahorses by creating protected marine areas.

"We have hundreds of thousands of views every single day, so whenever we put something up there I just hope it creates awareness, sparks some thoughts, and triggers people later when they're in a safe spot to be able to look it up and find more about it," said Renovia President Matt Rolfsen.