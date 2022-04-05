Growing Places Indy starting summer farmers market

Growing Places Indy, the organization behind the Indy Winter Farmers Market, is bringing its first farmers market to the near east side starting in May.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis' near east side is getting a new farmers market this summer, hosted by Growing Places Indy. The same organization is responsible for the Indy Winter Farmers Market inside The AMP at 16 Tech.

The Indy Summer Farmers Market will bring fresh, local food to the east side, helping to bridge the gap between residents, local farmers and food producers. Like the Indy Winter Farmers Market, the Indy Summer Farmers Market will accept SNAP and WIC and offer a double-match SNAP program. That means the farmers market will match SNAP benefits up to $20 per visit.

The John Boner Neighborhood Centers will work with Growing Places Indy to put on the market. It will be in operation each Saturday from May through October from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 2236 E. 10th St.

"We are delighted that the Indy Summer Farmers Market has chosen to partner with the Near Eastside community in this important endeavor to bring fresh food to our neighbors," said James Taylor, CEO of the John Boner Neighborhood centers. "Food access has always been a critical issue for our neighborhood but the last two years has dramatically revealed the importance of efforts like these."