East side neighborhood wants time to heal, but violence continues

A shooting at an east Indianapolis barber shop last week didn't slow crime in one east side neighborhood.

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors say crime has not slowed down in an east Indianapolis neighborhood where one person was killed and two were wounded last Friday.

Since that shooting, at least five more people were shot in the surrounding area. And, two of those people died.

One of the shootings on Washington Street involved two suspects who shot at a car that had three adults and a child in it. The child was unharmed.

Vanesa Blair lives on Bosart Avenue, which is near where the barbershop shooting happened. She said she's tired of the violence.

"When I go to sleep, I make sure all my windows are closed and triple-check the locks," said Blair.

Ron Gee with Cease Fire Indy feels the same way about the violence happening in the community.

"We all want to live. No one wants to die. It affects a lot of families," said Gee.

He is a frequent customer at Champz Barber Shop and continues to support them during this tough time. He believes the people doing these shootings need to understand the hurt they are causing to the people in the community.

"Being a victim of gun violence myself, a lot of us in our community don't really understand trauma. I think that's something that we need to focus on and speak more about. Because one incident impacted a lot of people's lives," said Gee.

He said people need to find a better way to resolve their conflicts.

"Don't even put up your fist, just love each other. A lot of people say, 'Put the guns down and put the gloves up.' But just love on us. We don't need no type of violence," said Gee.