Man injured in duplex fire on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after suffering what Indianapolis firefighters are describing as "slight injuries" from a duplex fire on the city's east side.

Firefighters were called to a double residence fire at a duplex in the 900 block of North Bancroft Street, near 10th Street and Emerson Avenue, around 4 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out, which was contained mostly to the back of the building.

According to firefighters, the duplex on the south side was empty, but a man and a woman were in the north side duplex when the fire started. Both people were able to get out, but the man was taken to a hospital with what an Indianapolis firefighter described as "slight injuries."

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.