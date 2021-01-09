Man injured in duplex fire on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after suffering what Indianapolis firefighters are describing as "slight injuries" from a duplex fire on the city's east side.
Firefighters were called to a double residence fire at a duplex in the 900 block of North Bancroft Street, near 10th Street and Emerson Avenue, around 4 a.m.
Firefighters were able to get the fire out, which was contained mostly to the back of the building.
According to firefighters, the duplex on the south side was empty, but a man and a woman were in the north side duplex when the fire started. Both people were able to get out, but the man was taken to a hospital with what an Indianapolis firefighter described as "slight injuries."
There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.
What other people are reading:
- How to keep mask debates civil on social media
- Indianapolis nurse urges public to support health care workers, get vaccinated
- Driver killed, 2 children injured in east Indianapolis crash
- Camp Atterbury to provide temporary housing for Afghan evacuees, expected arrival in days
- Logansport community honors memory, service of Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez