At least one person suffered critical injuries in a crash near 21st and Arlington Tuesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Medics transported four people to the hospital after a serious crash Tuesday morning.

The crashed happened near 21st and Arlington Avenue around 11 a.m.

Police say the accident involved an SUV and a passenger car that caught on fire after the crash.

Good Samaritans and arriving officers were able to pull at least one person from the car.