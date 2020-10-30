East side church gives families safe, fun option on Halloween

Goody bags with all your Halloween favorites are being packed.

INDIANAPOLIS — An east side church is giving away tons of candy this Halloween.

They're calling it their Harvest Festival, giving families an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. at New Direction Church plans to provide goody bags at both of their campuses.

The giveaways include all the Halloween favorites, and teens are invited to a Harvest Bonfire on Halloween night. Families can stay in their cars, which will help promote social distancing.

"So many children have been locked down and at home. We want to provide for them a great way to celebrate Halloween in a safe way with our church family and as well the entire community," said Sullivan.

Pastor Sullivan has already posted invitations that show him in his choice of Halloween garb, a Black Panther costume.