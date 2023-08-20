East Market Street shooting a reminder to keep guns away from children

IMPD is investigating the shooting as a death investigation and believes a young boy was accidentally shot and killed.

"It's certainly a tragic scene we are having to deal with this Sunday evening. It's certainly disturbing," said IMPD public information officer William Young.

Detectives said the shooting happened at a home in a room upstairs.

Paul Ingram lives near where the shooting happened. He was surprised when he heard what happened.

"I see children a lot. They are outside playing all the time shooting basketball with the basketball hoop," said Ingram.

Police said several juveniles were inside the home at the time.

They're investigating whether there were any adults inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Officers spent Sunday afternoon investigating whether the shooting was an accident. This possible accidental shooting follows several accidental shootings involving kids this summer.

"If you own a firearm or have a firearm in your home, make sure you keep them away from young people. This is certainly a hurtful scene we are having to deal with. Our detectives, our officers, our paramedics and EMS, fire officers and fire men have to deal with this too," said Young.

After learning the shooting involved a child, Ingram couldn't help but think about his own son who died two years ago and how that has impacted him.