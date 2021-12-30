East Indianapolis organization says violence prevention grant is already making a difference

The Mackida Loveal & Trip Mentoring Outreach Center has reached out to youth and young adults for 20 years.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're taking a closer look at one way Indianapolis leaders are trying to stop another record number of homicides in the new year.

They're hoping crime prevention grants of nearly $3 million will help make a difference.

One organization says that funding is already making a difference.

Matthew Gulley admits he's made some mistakes in life and found himself on the wrong side of the law. Today, he's thankful to have made his way back, and says he owes a lot to Fletcher Triplett.

"He helped me just rebuild my life, bring me back," said Gulley.

Triplett, along with his wife LaShauna, run the Mackida Loveal & Trip Mentoring Outreach Center on Indy's east side.

Gulley is a graduate of the program.

For 20 years, the non-profit has worked to reach young people before they go down the wrong path, by mentoring them, keeping them in school and showing them what it means to serve others.

"Thanksgiving food drives, Christmas toy drives," Gulley said.

They also provide support and direction when people do get in trouble. It's one of 30 local groups awarded a crime prevention grant from the city of Indianapolis, as community leaders work to turn around the city's troubling numbers.

LaShauna said she believes they're making progress because they provide "boots on the ground" and one-on-one relationships. Their program has helped 157 young people so far.

"That is 157 more young adults we kept out of the crime rate, so without us as organizations assisting these families, I think the crime rates would be a lot higher than what they are," LaShauna said.

Gulley says it has opened his eyes to a different side of life.