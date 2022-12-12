East Indianapolis coffee shop opening on Christmas Day

Neidhammer Coffee Co. on East Washington Street will open from noon until 3 p.m. for anyone that wants to stop by on Christmas Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — An east Indianapolis coffee shop is continuing a holiday tradition by opening its doors on Christmas Day.

The Neidhammer Coffee Co. at 2104 E. Washington St. will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 25 for coffee and conversation. This will be the fifth year owner John Hobelman has hosted the Christmas Coffee, Donuts and LOVE event at the coffee, co-working and event venue.

Last year, Hobelman told 13News he opens on Christmas so that no one has to spend the holiday alone.

"The idea of a recent widow or widower or maybe a recent single parent that doesn't have their children for the first time. It feels like nobody cares about them being alone, really rough," Hobelman said.