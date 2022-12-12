East Indianapolis coffee shop opening on Christmas Day

INDIANAPOLIS — An east Indianapolis coffee shop is continuing a holiday tradition by opening its doors on Christmas Day.
The Neidhammer Coffee Co. at 2104 E. Washington St. will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 25 for coffee and conversation. This will be the fifth year owner John Hobelman has hosted the Christmas Coffee, Donuts and LOVE event at the coffee, co-working and event venue.
Last year, Hobelman told 13News he opens on Christmas so that no one has to spend the holiday alone.
"The idea of a recent widow or widower or maybe a recent single parent that doesn't have their children for the first time. It feels like nobody cares about them being alone, really rough," Hobelman said.
In past years, as many as 250 people have stopped by, including musicians who have played Christmas music for guests and Santa Claus, who came bearing gifts.