Eagle Creek Park hosting 9th Paddle & Run this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Eagle Creek Park Foundation's largest fundraisers of the year, Iron Eagle Paddle & Run , is happening this Saturday. It's a two-and-a-half mile trail run followed by a one-and-a-half mile kayak or canoe paddle capped off with another two-and-a-half mile trail run.

"Anybody can do this," said Eagle Creek Park foundation board member Greg Grossart. "I mean, it's a total of five miles on the trails and a quick paddle out here on the reservoir, so it's as much fun as it is athletic, but you can make it as hard or as easy as you want."