Eagle Creek Park hosting 9th Paddle & Run this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Eagle Creek Park Foundation's largest fundraisers of the year, Iron Eagle Paddle & Run, is happening this Saturday. It's a two-and-a-half mile trail run followed by a one-and-a-half mile kayak or canoe paddle capped off with another two-and-a-half mile trail run.
"Anybody can do this," said Eagle Creek Park foundation board member Greg Grossart. "I mean, it's a total of five miles on the trails and a quick paddle out here on the reservoir, so it's as much fun as it is athletic, but you can make it as hard or as easy as you want."
All proceeds from the event go towards the park, which typically raises anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 each year.
