Dutch defense minister concerned about US gun violence after 3 Dutch soldiers shot in Indy

A 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by U.S. authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries.
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU Defense Ministers at the Prague Congress Center in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

INDIANAPOLIS — Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed concern Tuesday about gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded.

"We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, and we really don't expect this to happen. So it's very, very concerning for us." Ollongren told The Associated Press at a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Prague.

A 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by U.S. authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries "surrounded by family and colleagues," the Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Poetsema and the two other soldiers were shot after what Indianapolis police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near several downtown bars and nightclubs, authorities said. The soldiers were in the U.S. for training exercises at a southern Indiana military base.

An entrance to the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center is closed in Butlerville, Ind., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Three members of the Dutch Commando Corps, who were training at the center, were shot outside their hotel in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. The Dutch Defense Ministry says that one has died. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday that the soldiers had returned to the hotel after a "scuffle" at a bar and were outside when the gunfire came from what he called "a drive-by shooting."

Indianapolis police declined to confirm Hogsett's account Tuesday or release more information on the circumstances or the investigation of the shooting.

The Hampton Inn photographed, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Indianapolis. Three members of the Dutch Commando Corps, who were training at a center, were shot outside of the hotel in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. The Dutch Defense Ministry says that one has died. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

In an update Tuesday, police said they arrested 22-year-old Shamar Duncan in connection with the shooting. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and determine final charges against Duncan.

Ollongren declined to comment on the shooting while investigations continue. She said there is "good contact" between Dutch military police and authorities in Indianapolis.

"We have read things in the media, we have heard what the mayor said but we feel it's very important to have a real thorough investigation. So we're waiting for that until we comment on what actually happened," she said.

Ollongren said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin contacted her Monday "to express his regrets and his condolences."

Hogsett said he believed the city's downtown area was safe and that city officials were working to reduce violence.

"Too often, not just in Indianapolis, conflict resolution has become just people pulling out guns and shooting each other," Hogsett said.

