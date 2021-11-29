Dunkin' partnering with Riley for Giving Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Dunkin' is partnering with Riley Children's Foundation for Giving Tuesday.
All 30 Indianapolis-area Dunkin' locations will donate $1 to Riley Children's Foundation for every large or extra large hot coffee sold on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The inaugural "Every Cup Counts" fundraiser is raising money for patients at the hospital to get the services they need.
Click here to find the nearest Dunkin' location.
