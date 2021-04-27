Dunkin' to give 1 person at each central Indiana location free coffee for a year on Wednesday

A sweepstakes representative will randomly select the winner inside the stores sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Free coffee for a year sounds nice, right?

In honor of Pay It Forward Day on Wednesday, April 28, Dunkin' is giving 23 people in central Indiana free coffee for a year.

Twenty-three people will win a free coffee for a year coupon book, valued at $164.16. The coupon book will include coupons for a free medium hot or iced coffee, four coupons per month for 12 months, as well as two bonus months, for a total of 56 coupons.

A sweepstakes representative will randomly select the winner inside each store sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The offer is good at Dunkin' locations in Boone, Decatur, Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Monroe and Shelby counties.