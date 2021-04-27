Dunkin' to give 1 person at each central Indiana location free coffee for a year on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Free coffee for a year sounds nice, right?
In honor of Pay It Forward Day on Wednesday, April 28, Dunkin' is giving 23 people in central Indiana free coffee for a year.
Twenty-three people will win a free coffee for a year coupon book, valued at $164.16. The coupon book will include coupons for a free medium hot or iced coffee, four coupons per month for 12 months, as well as two bonus months, for a total of 56 coupons.
A sweepstakes representative will randomly select the winner inside each store sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Click here for the full list of rules and regulations.
The offer is good at Dunkin' locations in Boone, Decatur, Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Monroe and Shelby counties.
Click here to find the nearest Dunkin' location.