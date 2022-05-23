Hundreds still without power in areas affected by Saturday storms

Duke Energy estimates the hundreds still without power in Bartholomew County won't have power restored until about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Hundreds of Duke Energy customers in Bartholomew County could have to wait another day for power to be restored after storms on Saturday wreaked havoc across the area and prompted three confirmed tornadoes in neighboring Shelby, Johnson and Brown counties.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, 792 Duke Energy customers were without power. Of those, 651 were in or around Bartholomew County.

The outages were caused by two waves of storms Saturday afternoon that broke numerous utility poles and brought down power lines, causing power outages for more than 57,000 customers – primarily in southern Indiana.

The areas most impacted by the power outages include Bartholomew, Shelby, Monroe, Morgan, Crawford, Brown and Decatur counties.

GALLERY: Strong storms strike Indiana on Saturday, May 21, 2022 1/42

2/42

3/42

4/42

5/42

6/42

7/42

8/42

9/42

10/42

11/42

12/42

13/42

14/42

15/42

16/42

17/42

18/42

19/42

20/42

21/42

22/42

23/42

24/42

25/42

26/42

27/42

28/42

29/42

30/42

31/42

32/42

33/42

34/42

35/42

36/42

37/42

38/42

39/42

40/42

41/42

42/42 1 / 42

Duke Energy has since been working to restore its customers' power. On Sunday afternoon, about 14,000 customers were without power. That number dropped to just under 2,300 by 6 a.m. Monday.

Now, almost 48 hours after the storms, hundreds remain without power in the hardest-hit areas around Columbus.

And those customers will have to continue to wait. Duke Energy estimates the hundreds still without power in Bartholomew County won't have power restored until about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bartholomew County shares a border with the three counties that the NWS confirmed had tornadoes on Saturday. Shelby County had an EF-1 tornado and EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed in both Johnson and Brown counties.