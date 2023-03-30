Duke Energy bills to decrease average of $26 monthly after request approved

The decrease will be in effect April through June.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Duke Energy customers are expected to see an average bill decease of $26 per month after a request to lower bills was approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The request from Duke Energy Indiana was due to declining fuel and purchased power costs, the company said.

For an average residential customer in Indiana using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, the change will result in a decrease of 16% compared to current rates.

The decease is in addition to a 5% decease that went into effect in January.