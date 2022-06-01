Here's how some Duke Energy Indiana customers can get $300 toward their energy bill annually

The company said more than $225,000 in financial assistance is still available to customers.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Duke Energy Indiana is helping customers struggling to pay their energy bills.

The company said more than $225,000 in financial assistance is still available to customers, which is made possible through Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund.

Qualifying customers who are struggling to pay their energy bills can get up to a $300 credit annually on their account.

"Hoosiers are paying more at the grocery store and gas pump and may also be noticing higher energy bills, as rising fuel costs impact the price of electricity," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana, in a news release. "We know that higher bills can be a hardship for many, and we want to connect our customers with financial assistance and resources to help.

So far in 2022, Duke Energy Indiana has been able to support roughly 450 households with more than $100,000 in assistance.

Duke Energy works in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute the company’s assistance funds.

Customers should contact their local community action agency to take advantage of available funds.

Click here for more information and to find out if you qualify.