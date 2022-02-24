Dugger fire claims 1 life

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim who was found after a building fire spread to a nearby home.

DUGGER, Ind. — One person was found dead after building fire spread to a nearby home in Dugger on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

The fire started just after noon and Township and Linton firefighters responded to the fire in the building of the former United Methodist Church of Dugger on East Church Street.

Dugger is located south of Terre Haute in Sullivan County.

The wood frame building was fully involved and fire spread to an adjacent home and vehicle also caught fire.



The Indiana State Fire Marshal was called in and investigators located a body in the home shortly after 6 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.