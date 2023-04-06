Broad Ripple Duck Race takes over Broad Ripple Canal

The canal was filled with 3,000 plastic yellow ducks for the Broad Ripple Duck Race Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — "The Greatest Spectacle in Rubber Duck Racing" returned to the Broad Ripple Canal Sunday afternoon.

Three-thousand plastic yellow ducks filled the canal for the annual Broad Ripple Duck Race. Money raised from the event will go toward the Broad Ripple Village Association.

Families and neighbors living nearby came out to watch the spectacle and cheer for their favorite duck.

Eric Feeney attends the race every year and said the event is fun for people of all ages.

"I think it brings a sense of togetherness and just a fun, light-hearted and artsy vibe that Broad Ripple is known for," he said.