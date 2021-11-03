Dry, windy conditions lead to multiple Indiana field fires

Indiana firefighters were kept busy Wednesday putting out field fires in rural areas.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind — Fire departments in southern Indiana were kept busy Wednesday afternoon by multiple grass and field fires. The dry and windy conditions allowed fires to spread quickly.

The beginning of March was Indiana's driest stretch without rain or snow on record.

Parts of Indiana were also under a wind advisory for gusts up to 50 m.p.h. Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday.

In Bartholomew County, Columbus Township posted on its Facebook page about a field fire that was started by a brush fire that got out of control, but was quickly contained.

Further south, the Monroe Township Fire Department in Henryville reported several field fires that brought responses from multiple departments.