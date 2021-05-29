'Drunken behavior, assaults' leads to alcoholic beverage restrictions on Porter Beach at Indiana Dunes

The restrictions, effective immediately, will remain in force for months.

PORTER, Ind — The National Park Service has ordered an alcoholic beverage restriction at part of Indiana Dunes.

An announcement late Friday said the decision to ban such beverages from the Porter Beach area was made after multiple "incidents of disorderly conduct."

The message from the park superintendent also cited drunken behavior, harassment, assaults and violence and said the closure was necessary "for the maintenance of public health and safety."