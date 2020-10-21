Annual Drumstick Dash gets the green light for a scaled-down version

The run will be limited to 6,000 people on the streets of Broad Ripple Thanksgiving morning, but there is a virtual option this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — While the pandemic has sidelined many runs and walks, one of central Indiana's most popular events just got the green light.

The Drumstick Dash, Wheeler Mission's largest fundraiser, will be held in Broad Ripple Thanksgiving morning, but on a much smaller scale.

"It's a go. We're excited," said Steve Kerr, Wheeler Mission's executive vice president of advancement.

Kerr said the Marion County Health Department signed off on plans that limit the number of participants and how the event is hosted.

"It will be a lot different, but at least we'll be able to put on some event to keep the tradition alive," he said.

This is the 18th year for the Drumstick Dash, an event that drew 20,000 people in 2019. Kerr said this year's race will be limited to a total of 6,000 people and will be divided into two start times, one at 8 a.m., the other at 10 a.m.

He said masks will be required at the start and finish lines, there will no water stops along the course and no expo the day before the run.

"We just cannot offer that crowded of an event safely," he said.

Instead, the race shirts, chips and bibs will be mailed to participants. Kerr said those uncomfortable taking part in the actual race can sign up to do it "virtually" and run it on their own. Either way, the entry fee is $30.

Kerr said the last few years, the Dash has raised roughly a million dollars for Wheeler Mission. This time, it will be considerably less.

"We are going to take a hit this year," he said.

Even so, he said he's grateful Wheeler can still host a smaller version of the Dash.

"We are the sole owner of the Drumstick Dash, so 100 percent of the proceeds stay in central Indiana," he said. "And we desperately need it this year with the pandemic. We've had to hire more staff and temporary staff to come in and help."