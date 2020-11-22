Drumstick Dash changes to all-virtual format for 2020

With less than a week to go before the run, organizers decided to turn this year's event into an entirely virtual one.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's that well-known phrase that captures the essence of a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Indy, "Move your feet so others can eat."

The Drumstick Dash benefits the Wheeler Mission, which provides meals and shelter for the homeless in Indianapolis.



The Thanksgiving Day run draws thousands to Broad Ripple every year.

And up until Saturday, that was the plan again this year, albeit in a drastically reduced fashion with just 20 percent of the normal runners participating, along with thousands more running through a virtual option.

But with less than a week to go before the event, organizers made the difficult decision to turn this year's run into an entirely virtual one.

That means you can chart your own 4.6 or 2.75 mile course Thanksgiving morning.

In a statement, leaders said: "While we know this may come as a disappointment for many, erring on the side of extreme caution is the right thing to do. The health and safety of our neighbors and loved ones must come first."

ANNOUNCEMENT - We have made the decision to move all events to VIRTUAL for Thanksgiving. See all the details here: https://t.co/6k6Ge6lDyR — Drumstick Dash Indy (@DashIndy) November 21, 2020