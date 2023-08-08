Drum Corps International World Championship returns to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The sounds of brass ballads will once again fill the air of Lucas Oil Stadium starting Thursday.
Drum Corps International (DCI), or "Marching Music's Major League," is hosting its 51st World Championship Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 10-12, on the Colts' home field.
Tickets are available for all three rounds of prelims, semifinals and the finals online. Physical tickets will not be sold.
The Blue Devils from Concord, California, won its 20th DCI World Championship last year, remained undefeated throughout the season, and received individual awards for Best Brass, Best General Effect and Best Visual.
Here's a list of last year's scores:
- 1st - Blue Devils - 98.750
- 2nd (Tie) - Blue Coats - 97.325
- 2nd (Tie) - Boston Crusaders - 97.325
- 4th - Carolina Crown - 96.350
- 5th - Santa Clara Vanguard - 95.000
- 6th - The Cadets - 92.913
- 7th - Blue Stars - 92.775
- 8th - Phantom Regiment - 90.675
- 9th - The Cavaliers - 90.600
- 10th - Mandarins - 90.013
- 11th - Colts - 87.200
- 12th - Troopers - 86.425
To get your tickets to this year's DCI World Championships, click here.