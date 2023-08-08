Drum Corps International World Championship returns to Indy

Tickets are available for all three rounds of prelims, semifinals and the finals online.

INDIANAPOLIS — The sounds of brass ballads will once again fill the air of Lucas Oil Stadium starting Thursday.

Drum Corps International (DCI), or "Marching Music's Major League," is hosting its 51st World Championship Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 10-12, on the Colts' home field.

Tickets are available for all three rounds of prelims, semifinals and the finals online. Physical tickets will not be sold.

The Blue Devils from Concord, California, won its 20th DCI World Championship last year, remained undefeated throughout the season, and received individual awards for Best Brass, Best General Effect and Best Visual.

Here's a list of last year's scores:

1st - Blue Devils - 98.750

2nd (Tie) - Blue Coats - 97.325

2nd (Tie) - Boston Crusaders - 97.325

4th - Carolina Crown - 96.350

5th - Santa Clara Vanguard - 95.000

6th - The Cadets - 92.913

7th - Blue Stars - 92.775

8th - Phantom Regiment - 90.675

9th - The Cavaliers - 90.600

10th - Mandarins - 90.013

11th - Colts - 87.200

12th - Troopers - 86.425