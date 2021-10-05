Drug maker Catalent plans to hire up to 600 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Drug maker Catalent plans to hire up to 600 more employees for its Bloomington operations by year's end amid rising demand for its products, including COVID-19 vaccines.
The Somerset, New Jersey-based company has scheduled job fairs at the Monroe County Convention Center for Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 as it seeks to hire between 500 and 600 new employees.
Catalent's senior director of human resources, Arturo Lopez, says the company is increasing its production in part because of the continued high need for the COVID-19 vaccines it packages.
The Herald-Times reports that Catalent expects demand for those vaccines to continue for some time for both initial shots and boosters.
