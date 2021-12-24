'Christmas Caroling Big Band' delivers holiday cheer to Fishers homes

The 40-person volunteer group visited several homes on Christmas Eve.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Indy Christmas Caroling Big Band made several surprise visits Friday to homes in Fishers to spread holiday cheer.

Local musician Dan Nix started playing on Christmas Eve with a saxophone quartet back in 2011. 10 years later, he's directing 40 musicians making seasons bright for people having a tough time.

“40-person volunteer group going around from door-to-door in Fishers, caroling for people who are in need, who may not have had the best year, who need some cheering up,” said Nix.

Renee Ross is a music teacher at Hoosier Road Elementary School in Fishers. She's undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, with radiation treatments to follow. She sat in a chair near her garage listening to the band play in her driveway with a huge smile on her face.

"It brings a lot of joy for me being a music teacher, so that's really great,” said Ross, her husband and two children standing nearby. "It's been a shocker to my system, this whole breast cancer diagnosis, but I'm getting through. I’m hoping to be back in the classroom in April."

"A few of the houses, some of the people are sick and it starts out, they come out and they don't really want to be outside,” said Nix. “I noticed at the end of all the songs that they were smiling, and they really enjoyed us being there for them."

The band plays two or three numbers, then loads up their vehicles with instruments and caravans to the next stop on the Christmas Eve tour.



Fishers Fire Station 92 has become an annual visit. The band posed for a photo with a fire truck and firefighters.



The band hopes to expand to two groups next year to spread even more holiday cheer.

"They started out as friends and they invited their friends and they reached out to the community,” said Nix. “Now the community is realizing who we are and they're trying to be a part of it too."