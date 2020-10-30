Drivers injured when car collides with Lawrence Twp. school bus

Police believe the driver of the car may have run a red light on Pendleton Pike before the crash.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — The drivers of a Lawrence Township school bus and a car were injured Friday morning in a crash on Pendleton Pike.

Police say the woman driving the car was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition and the woman driving the bus sustained minor injuries in the crash that occurred just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Mitthoeffer Road.

An elementary school student on the bus was not injured.

Police say the car was heading east on Pendleton Pike and may have disregarded a red light before colliding with the bus that was approaching from the north on Mitthoeffer.

State Police are investigating the crash since it involves a school bus.

PI accident this morning at Pendleton Pike and Mitthoeffer. ⁦@WTHRcom⁩ pic.twitter.com/eyGmYoIMKc — Bill Reilly (@breilly1960) October 30, 2020