Drivers get first test of winter weather on snowy Saturday

A daily record 2.7" of snow fell in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers like Carl Seals and Gregory Simpson couldn't believe their eyes Saturday morning when they looked outside and saw snow. Seals said he took it easy on his drive to Gary Saturday morning.

"Driving on the road this morning. I wasn't prepared for it. " said Seals.

"It kind of came unexpectedly. We are in the middle of November, but just days ago it was 75," said Simpson.

The snowy conditions proved dangerous for some drivers. State police responded to more than two dozen crashes, mostly on bridges and overpasses.

"Visibility - it was a lot of snow flurries. I couldn't really see anything. It was a little slippery out there," Seals said.

The Department of Public Works told 13News they didn't need a lot of salt this morning, but they did their best to treat those overpasses and bridges.

Some Hoosiers say the hard work paid off and spent the day getting food and gas in hopes of avoiding the roads for the remainder of the weekend.

"Right now, the weather has been really cool. It hasn't really stuck. Not icy out there," Simpson said.

DPW said Saturday's weather was good practice for more severe weather during the season. They are prepared with more than 20,000 tons of salt. As the winter weather kicks off, Hoosiers said it's important drivers prepare themselves.

"Make sure your tires are together and winterized for the winter," said Seals.