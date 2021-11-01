IFD: Driver runs red light, crashes into fire engine responding to call

Witnesses told investigators that a female driver in a Gray Ford Fusion failed to yield the red light nor yield to the oncoming fire engine.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thankfully, there were no serious injuries after a car collided with an Indianapolis Fire Department engine Sunday afternoon.

IFD Engine 52 was responding to reports of a possible apartment fire when it went through the intersection of E 10th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the engine was involved in a crash in the intersection.

Witnesses told investigators that a female driver in a Gray Ford Fusion failed to yield the red light nor yield to the oncoming fire engine who had the green light at the intersection.

All lights and sirens were activated on the fire engine.

The car hit the fire engine on the passenger side, rear door and wheel well, with the impact leaving part of her bumper and front license plate embedded in the wheel.

The fire engine was pushed into the opposing lanes of traffic and hit a Prius and pushed it into an Eclipse behind it.

Police on scene confirmed that the woman did not yield, which initiated the incident.

IFD officials say the crew from Engine 25 were ok but shaken, immediately rendered aid and initiated care for the passengers of the two cars.

Two adults and one child were transported to local hospitals to be checked out. The female driver declined to be transported. None of the firefighters were transported. No serious injuries were reported.