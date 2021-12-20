Ejected driver dies in Lafayette crash with boulder

Deputies said the crash happened Sunday morning in the 2800 block of North 9th Street.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man died after crashing a vehicle into a boulder in Lafayette Sunday morning.

Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies were called to the 2800 block of North 9th Street, near Sagamore Parkway North, shortly after 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. There was a previous call that indicated the vehicle had been driving erratically prior to the crash.

Deputies got to the scene and didn't find anyone in the black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. They found a man near the truck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Silverado was driving south on North 9th Street when it crossed the center line near the 3000 block. Investigators said the vehicle went across the northbound lane, through the shoulder area, and struck brush and small trees before crashing into a large boulder. Investigators said the vehicle went airborne after striking the boulder, rolled across the road and came to a rest in a farm field on the west side of the road.

The driver, whose name has not been shared by authorities, was ejected from the vehicle. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and airbags were deployed but were not effective.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

The Lafayette Fire Department, Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Services, Indiana State Police and Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office also assisted in the investigation.