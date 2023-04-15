Driver dies in single-car crash in Tippecanoe County

The driver, whose name has not been shared by authorities, died at the scene in 5400 block of South 700 West near West Point.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly single-car crash southwest of Lafayette early Saturday morning.

The driver, whose name has not been shared by authorities, died at the scene in 5400 block of South 700 West near West Point.

According to a sheriff's accident release, at approximately 1:47 a.m., deputies and the West Point Fire Department located a Nissan Maxima off the east side of the road. The driver was partially ejected.

Investigators determined the car was traveling north on Tippecanoe County 700 West toward West Point when it failed to navigate a left hand curve and drove off the right side of the road, through a ditch and overturned.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and toxicology screenings will be part of an autopsy.