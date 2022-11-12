Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash

The sheriff's office said the driver lost control due to the road conditions Saturday, when snow was falling all across central Indiana.

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington.

Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was driving a box truck north on I-69.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Fitzgerald went to pass another vehicle and lost control due to "road conditions" on a day when flurries of snow were falling all across central Indiana.

The truck hit the guardrail on the south side of the road then traveled over an embankment and flipped on its top.

Fitzgerald died in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

All lanes of I-69 at the 99-mile marker were closed immediately following the crash.

By noon, INDOT reported all lanes were still closed and that traffic was being diverted at State Road 45 to allow investigators to reconstruct the crash.