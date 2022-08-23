Driver arrested for OWI after weekend box truck crash in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — A box truck driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after an early-morning crash in Carmel over the weekend.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a box truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 31 when it left the roadway and crashed through a bridge wall, falling onto the road below, 136th Street, the Carmel Police Department said.
The male driver of the truck, whose identity has not been provided by police, was seen by a witness leaving the vehicle and walking away. Police located the driver, who was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where he was treated with minor injuries.
The driver was then arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, the City of Carmel said.
INDOT is inspecting the damage done to both the bridge wall on U.S. 31 and the underpass below. The road under the bridge was deemed safe for travel and reopened shortly after the investigation was completed.