Driver arrested for OWI after weekend box truck crash in Carmel

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday along 136th Street, with the vehicle falling onto 136th Street.

CARMEL, Ind. — A box truck driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after an early-morning crash in Carmel over the weekend.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a box truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 31 when it left the roadway and crashed through a bridge wall, falling onto the road below, 136th Street, the Carmel Police Department said.

The male driver of the truck, whose identity has not been provided by police, was seen by a witness leaving the vehicle and walking away. Police located the driver, who was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where he was treated with minor injuries.

🚧⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️🚧



Westbound 136th Street under US 31 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a single vehicle crash. Crews will be on-scene cleaning up debris, US 31 is still open. pic.twitter.com/xKLIIZCMs0 — Carmel Police Department (@CarmelPD) August 21, 2022

The driver was then arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, the City of Carmel said.