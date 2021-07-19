Driver arrested after hitting, killing 2 pedestrians on Indy's southwest side

An IMPD spokesperson said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Kentucky Avenue, near Interstate 465 and Thompson Road, shortly before midnight on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been struck by a Ford Focus. Medics pronounced both people dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Ford Focus was traveling southwest on Kentucky Avenue from I-465 when it veered onto the shoulder and hit two pedestrians.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was arrested after they determined alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.