Driver arrested after hitting, killing 2 pedestrians on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
Police were called to the 4600 block of Kentucky Avenue, near Interstate 465 and Thompson Road, shortly before midnight on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found two people who had been struck by a Ford Focus. Medics pronounced both people dead at the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation, the Ford Focus was traveling southwest on Kentucky Avenue from I-465 when it veered onto the shoulder and hit two pedestrians.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was arrested after they determined alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
What other people are reading:
- US women's gymnastics team alternate tests positive for COVID-19
- IPS hosting drive-thru 'Back-to-school Festival' Monday
- Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in US Capitol riot
- NYPD officer credited with saving stabbing victim's life with potato chip bag
- 'Embarrassed' raccoon rescued by firefighters, photo goes viral