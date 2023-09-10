Dream Center Indianapolis hosts third golf event to help women in poverty

Dream Center Indianapolis is holding its Third Annual Golf Scramble Monday to raise funds for elevating single mothers and former foster youth.

FISHERS, Ind. — A local nonprofit is hosting its annual golf event to help Hoosier women in poverty.

The scramble will take place at the Hawthorns Golf and Country Club in Fishers Sept. 11, starting at 9:30 a.m.

13News' Gina Glaros and Lindsey Monroe will be participating in the events Monday.

Here's a look at the schedule for the day:

Breakfast and registration - 9:30 a.m.

Remembering 9/11 and prayer - 10:30 a.m.

Shotgun start - 3 p.m.

Awards, lunch and dismissal - After scramble ends

For more details and to register for the event, click here.

“Dream Center is thrilled to invite the community to join us for a day of friendly competition as we contribute to a cause that truly makes a difference in the lives of women and children in our neighborhood,” said Mike Woods, CEO of Dream Center.

In conjunction with this year’s Golf Scramble, Dream Center is also launching a donation campaign, Fill a Fridge, which will provide free, nutritious groceries to individuals within a three-mile radius of Dream Center’s pilot campus.

More than 3,000 families in the area are headed by single mothers and another 10,000 individuals reside in a food desert.