Drag racing returns to Indianapolis for NHRA US Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS — Drag racing is back in central Indiana as drivers hit the pavement for the NHRA U.S. Nationals.

This year is the 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals held here in Indianapolis. Officials anticipate nearly 950 different cars from all categories will be racing throughout Labor Day weekend, and this will be the first time a full-capacity crowd will be allowed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To see that everybody is elbow to elbow and every seat is filled and there are people standing on the wall, it's incredible, it gives me a chill," driver Matt Hagan said. "I can't wait to put on a great show for these folks out here going 330 miles an hour, in under 4 seconds, 11,000 horsepower, 80,000 foot-pounds of torque. It's something that you can't get anywhere else unless you come to NHRA drag racing."

"You're going to see the stars of the NHRA, but you're also going to see a lot of cool, top fuel Harley motorcycles, dragsters, cars that you may see going down the street, and you say, 'Boy, that's on a drag strip,'" said Kasey Coler, VP of NHRA. "There's a lot of things that make this sport unique, and you're going to see it all six days here."

This will be the final race before the countdown to the championship.

Qualifying began Wednesday morning, with events running through Sept. 5.