Dr. Mung Chiang to replace Mitch Daniels as Purdue University president

Dr. Mung Chiang will take over Jan. 1, 2023.
Credit: Purdue University Newsroom
Dr. Mung Chiang (right) will replace Mitch Daniels (left) as the president of Purdue University on Jan. 1, 2023.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Board of Trustees announced Friday its unanimous election of Dr. Mung Chiang as the university's next president.

Chiang will replace current president Mitch Daniels, who had been in the role since January 2013.

Chiang, the current John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Purdue, will take over as president Jan. 1, 2023.

"It is the highest and most humbling honor to be selected by the Board of Trustees as the next president of Purdue University: the unique and most remarkable land-grant university in the land of the free," Chiang said in a statement. "Throughout the past 153 years, and spanning from the Wabash River to the moon, generations of Boilermakers contributed to our state, to our country, and to humanity in immeasurable ways. There is no other place like Purdue."

