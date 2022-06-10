Dr. Mung Chiang to replace Mitch Daniels as Purdue University president

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Board of Trustees announced Friday its unanimous election of Dr. Mung Chiang as the university's next president.
Chiang will replace current president Mitch Daniels, who had been in the role since January 2013.
Chiang, the current John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Purdue, will take over as president Jan. 1, 2023.
"It is the highest and most humbling honor to be selected by the Board of Trustees as the next president of Purdue University: the unique and most remarkable land-grant university in the land of the free," Chiang said in a statement. "Throughout the past 153 years, and spanning from the Wabash River to the moon, generations of Boilermakers contributed to our state, to our country, and to humanity in immeasurable ways. There is no other place like Purdue."
Click here to read Chiang's full statement.
What other people are reading:
- 'Constitutional Carry' laws gaining popularity in last 7 years
- US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
- Indiana teacher who slapped student gets plea deal
- Many neighbors oppose apartment building proposal near Broad Ripple
- New Texas school shooting details emerge as Uvalde school police chief defends response