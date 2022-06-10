Dr. Mung Chiang to replace Mitch Daniels as Purdue University president

"It is the highest and most humbling honor to be selected by the Board of Trustees as the next president of Purdue University: the unique and most remarkable land-grant university in the land of the free," Chiang said in a statement. "Throughout the past 153 years, and spanning from the Wabash River to the moon, generations of Boilermakers contributed to our state, to our country, and to humanity in immeasurable ways. There is no other place like Purdue."