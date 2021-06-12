Dr. Fauci receives Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Monday, IU honored Dr. Anthony Fauci with the Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award.
Ryan White's mother presented Fauci with his award. Monday would have been her son's 50th birthday.
Fauci didn't make a trip to Bloomington to receive the award, but he did spend 30 minutes with them on a teleconference.
People across the country started to learn about Fauci at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic. His leadership and scientific studies greatly expanded AIDS research and education.
"My career was really transformed in the summer of 1981 when I became aware of the first group of five young gay men who came up with this unusual and unprecedented disease, which a month later, another 26 gay men from Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City were identified with a bizarre disease characterized by immune suppression. That was the thing that changed my life," Fauci said.
