Keystone lane closures move north Monday

Residents of River Road should use East 71st Street, Dean Road and East 79th Street during the intersection closure.



Lane restrictions will remain in place from 65th Street to River Road until work on that portion of Keystone Avenue is complete.



Crews are scheduled to work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with occasional work on Saturdays.



The White River bridge segment from River Road to Woodfield Crossing is expected to be finished in late August before the contractor begins work on the final segment north of Woodfield Crossing up to Interstate 465. All newly improved travel lanes along Keystone Avenue are expected to fully reopen in late October if weather allows crews to remain on schedule.



DPW is rehabilitating segments of Keystone Avenue from 65th Street to I-465 with concrete pavement patching and reconstruction, new disability ramps and curbs, crosswalks, sidewalk repairs and drainage improvements.



Total Keystone Avenue improvement projects will cost Indy DPW more than $13 million.



More on Indy DPW’s 2021 construction projects can be found here.